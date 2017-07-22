Summer Sales Event kicks off at The Overlook in El Dorado Hills

Just days ago, Renasci Homes kicked off its Summer Sales Event at The Overlook in El Dorado Hills, giving homebuyers the opportunity to take advantage of up to $35,000 in special incentives on five summer move-in homes! Interested home shoppers are encouraged to visit soon to hear about all the ways to apply the $35,000 incentive.
Popular amongst families seeking relaxed, California-style living in an exclusive hideaway setting, The Overlook features custom-caliber homes nestled on half-acre lots with ancient oak trees and panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada foothills. Buyers can choose from three sought-after, single-story floor plans spanning 2,771 to 3,800 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half baths. These exquisite gated homes are now selling from the high $700,000s.
Today’s savvy home shoppers will enjoy the advantages of open concept living spaces, indoor/outdoor entertainment areas and great rooms that seamlessly combine the kitchen with the family room into one shared space. Serving as the central hub of social time in the home, the great room is a fantastic layout to host friends and family to enjoy a Kings game or shared meal.
In addition to the appeal of The Overlook’s generously appointed living areas, the large master bedrooms will offer a special place for private luxury. Spacious walk-in closets provide ample space for storage and organization, while spa-inspired master baths will feature dual china sinks, welcoming oval tubs and separate showers.
Enhancing the value of living within this upscale enclave, parents can look forward to their children’s enrollment in the area’s award-winning schools. Located about 30 minutes to bustling downtown Sacramento, 90 minutes to the vast playground that is the Tahoe basin, and 10 minutes to Folsom Lake, The Overlook offers proximity to convenient shopping, popular restaurants, entertainment and recreation destinations.
The Overlook’s two model homes and sales office are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9606 Pamela St. in El Dorado Hills. For more information of The Overlook’s Summer Sales Event, contact Community Sales Manager Lisa Baleme at (916) 996-0894. To join the interest list or to get driving directions, visit OverlookElDoradoHills.com.
