Special pricing on final homes at The Retreats at Rancho Murieta

Home shoppers are encouraged not to wait and to start submitting offers on the final three remaining move-in ready, luxury homes.
The Retreats are the first brand-new homes built within the gated community of Rancho Murieta in over 15 years. Prospective buyers can expect to experience modern elegance and sophistication when they come to tour the properties as they are distinctive right upon arrival. Flanked by an incredible view of rolling hills and lush greenery, the gates open to a rich, natural environment.
“Visitors can expect our home’s curb appeal to be attractively presented with modern architectural elements and landscaping,” says Cynthia Carbary, Community Sales Manager of the Retreats. “By accepting offers on our final three homes, buyers are being presented a very special opportunity to purchase a new home with incredible value built-in.”
Home prices begin in the high $500,000s and range in size from 2,199 to 3,069 square feet with three to six ample sized bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, plus two-car garages including space for a golf cart.
Throughout the entire home are expertly appointed designer fixtures, hand-crafted flooring, and professional finishes contributing to an aesthetically rich feel and look. The heart of the home is centered around gourmet kitchen spaces with clean modern quartz countertops, state of the art appliances. It also features upgraded contemporary kitchen cabinetry in a decorator friendly neutral grey hue that is perfected by custom hardware for an overall clean crisp look.
Additionally, our homes are optimized for energy efficiency. Each home comes standard with water-conserving toilets, faucets, showerheads, programmable thermostats, energy-star rated appliances and a solar-ready package.
The Retreats was intentionally designed to reflect outdoor/indoor living. In a perfect reflection of this concept, homes have been completed with covered patios, stunning entry courtyards and extensive windows facing the backyard.
The sales office and model homes are located at 14993 Retreats Trail Court and are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about The Retreats at Rancho Murieta, please call (916) 354-2300 or visit http://www.newhomesranchomurieta.com/.
Comments