Special incentives on final homes at Silverado Village Placerville

Popular Sacramento homebuilder, Silverado Homes, is now offering interested buyers a special $5,000 incentive on the last homes at Silverado Village.
Located in the thriving city of Placerville, Silverado Village has seen high demand and is almost sold out. With only two more homes available for purchase, you won't want to miss out on your last chance to live in this amenity rich, senior-focused community.
Silverado Village consists of 113 single-story homes, all of which were designed with seniors in mind. The final two homes are a duet style, with 1,492 square feet, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“The high demand for new homes and an easy senior living lifestyle resulted in a brisk sales pace at Silverado Village,” said Silverado Homes’ Vice President, Steve Thinglum. “With the help of onsite staff, residents can relax and enjoy retirement instead of spending time on seemingly endless home maintenance.”
Silverado Village is located in a unique pocket of Placerville. It is close to convenient amenities and a variety of shops and restaurants. The community provides all of the aspects you would expect in a typical new home with the benefit of extra services and safety options. The newly built homes were designed with many additional features, including:
▪ Zero thresholds into the home
▪ Extra-wide door openings
▪ Easy-to-use lever style door handles
▪ No-step walk-in showers
▪ Bench seats in Master bathroom
▪ Lower set kitchen cabinets and microwaves
They were built to exceed California energy efficiency requirements by more than 18%. Each home features R-8 duct insulation, tankless hot water heaters, water conserving toilets and faucets and programmable thermostats.
Residents have priority access to the Village Center which offers a spa, a fully-equipped fitness center and an indoor heated swimming pool with a spa. It features a generous multi-purpose room perfect for puzzles, card games, potlucks or even just relaxing in the company of friendly neighbors. Homeowners also have access to the Eskaton Lodge offering restaurant-style dining on-site or meals delivered directly to your home.
“One of the biggest points of pride at Silverado Village is the multi-level service approach,” continued Thinglum. “There are memory care options and assisted living apartments right within the same community.”
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Feel free to stop by and see this spectacular community and tour the professionally decorated model home.
For more information about the homes at Silverado Village Placerville, please call (530) 748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
