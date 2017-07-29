Final close-out of luxury homes at Vista Ridge in Roseville

While it’s true some things are worth waiting for, the homes at Vista Ridge won’t be available much longer. This rare opportunity to purchase one of the few remaining homes is going fast as special close-out pricing has been announced.
Now starting from the $800,000s, the Sanctuary II residence offers 4,042 square feet, six bedrooms plus a loft space and four bathrooms. An entertainer’s dream, the gourmet kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and even a butler’s pantry with a separate wine room.
“We have been very happy to see incredible enthusiasm for the homes at Vista Ridge. Living in East Roseville has its privileges. The entertainment opportunities, choices of formal and casual dining and proximity to major employment centers makes life here very enjoyable,” says Linda Schwartz, Sales & Marketing Director, Tim Lewis Communities.
Situated within easy access of the iconic Miner’s Ravine Nature Preserve, our communities cater to outdoor living. Flanked by local rivers and lakes, our residents are conveniently close to area bike trails, golf, hiking, and 60 miles of equestrian trails. On the company website, our inspiration gallery features opportunities to enhance the outdoor living spaces of our homes. This community welcomes in the beauty of the local surroundings.
The Sanctuary II home takes advantage of the surroundings with a walk-out basement that highlights the natural connection of indoor and outdoor living. You’ll discover each of the available homes are complete with large walk-in closets, solar heating, elegant electric fireplaces, fine wood flooring, durable and long lasting tile roofs and stucco exteriors. They also have been upgraded with a long list of designer selected amenities. So, it would be easy to just move in and start enjoying your new home today.
Tim Lewis Communities is the recipient of many prestigious home building awards, including a #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction and New Home Design by J.D. Power and Associates.
Tour these three homes during the open house this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., or call 916-275-2735 to schedule an appointment. Find more information on Vista Ridge and Tim Lewis Communities at www.timlewis.com
