Modern luxury and tradition meet at The Retreats at Rancho Murieta

Rancho Murieta, once a place of natural living history, is now a sanctuary among the beautiful rolling hills and oaks that rest within it. The Retreats are located 25 miles southeast of Sacramento and offer an alternative to the hustle and bustle of the city. The Retreats are the newest development village built within Rancho Murieta in the past 15 years.
“Our homes welcome in the serenity of the environment and all the activity elements home buyers are looking for in a community,” states Cynthia Carbary, Community Sales Manager, The Retreats.
Thoughtfully planned, The Retreats offer generously sized homes making them perfectly suited for both empty nesters and families. With views of the golf course, the aesthetics make it an attractive place to call home. The homes boast indoor and outdoor living concepts and the interiors reflect the modern tastes of today’s home shoppers.
Priced moderately in the high $500,000s, the floor plans range between 1,900 and 2,300 square feet with three to five large bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and include two-car garages complete with a space for a golf cart. Each residence comes alive with architecture that is purposefully intended to represent the graceful elegance of Rancho Murrieta.
The Retreats were expertly appointed with bold modern touches and designed with entertaining in mind. The homes display gorgeous gourmet kitchen spaces that are centered around the essential island and can be accentuated with either quartz or granite countertops and sophisticated appliance packages. Each master-suite has large walk in closets, beautiful fixtures, and high-end finishes. Additionally, the homes are primed for energy efficiency. They include Energy Star rated appliances, water-conserving toilets, faucets, and shower heads, automatic programmable thermostats and a solar-ready package.
The area offers an abundance of year-around events and activities. Nearby, residents can take summer refuge in popular Lake Clementia, or take a scenic jaunt up Highway 16 to local wineries in the neighboring Amador Wine Country. Additionally, Scott Road offers easy access to Folsom and Highway 50, where just up the road are popular destinations such as Apple Hill and Red Hawk Casino.
“The Retreats at Rancho Murieta has so much to offer homebuyers. I can’t wait to show our lovely move-in ready homes and tell visitors about the soon-to-be open Rancho Murieta Inn and Spa,” continued Carbary.
The sales office and model homes are located at 14993 Retreats Trail Court. Four model homes and sales office are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about The Retreats at Rancho Murieta, please call (916) 354-2300 or visit http://www.newhomesranchomurieta.com/.
