20PQR offers urban living at its finest

The public is invited to today’s Grand Opening of 20PQR, where you can experience urban living at its finest. At 9 a.m. TEAMRIDE will host Spinning Street Side, where midtown spinning gurus will have you jumping out of the saddle and burning calories. Guests can then head over to the model home at 10 a.m. where you can join Zuda Yoga for Yoga On The Street. Refreshments will be provided by Sun & Soil Juice Co. and Old Soul Co.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests can tour the model, and enjoy food, music and adorable pets for adoption from the SPCA. Food vendors include Locos Tacos, Mama Kim on the Go and Eatuscany Caffe. Music will be provided by Clemon Charles. All events and food are free of charge for anyone touring the model home.
Developed by The Grupe Company and SKK Developments, this new commu nity of detached tri-level townhomes is designed for the urbanite that lives in you. Enjoy all the comforts and conveniences of luxury living without the commute. You can leave the car in the garage and walk to one of the dozens of nearby restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
“The Midtown Association is thrilled to welcome 20PQR — the area’s latest urban residential neighborhood — the always-evolving Midtown grid,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Witnessing the development has been exciting for all of us involved in the urban infill conversation as we collectively find inspired ways to fill the need for diverse, high-quality housing. We’re very excited Grupe and SKK Developments are delivering this enhanced product in Midtown that is located just steps away from our thriving and eclectic food, entertainment, retail and nightlife district.”
There are two floor plans to choose from at 20PQR. With pricing starting in the low $600,000s, residence B features six distinct elevations with 1,736 square feet of living space, two bedrooms (optional third bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. Residence A features 1,887 square feet of living space, two bedrooms (optional third bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.
“Homes come with two-car parking and outdoor spaces – a second floor deck and optional roof deck - that are incredible,” said Mark Fischer, President, The Grupe Company. The optional roof deck is a great way to enjoy a nightlife under the city lights in the seclusion and tranquility of your own home.
Grupe has set the bar higher by including standard features that are considered upgrades by many builders. In addition, buyers will have the opportunity to view and select options and upgrades from the online design center and consult with designers at one of Grupe’s local design studios.
“These homes are well appointed with high-volume ceilings, second-floor deck and a Bosch appliance package,” Fischer said. “The optional roof deck and dumb-waiter are a must.”
The homes at 20PQR have been carefully crafted and designed with leading technology and sustainable products. Smart features include pre-wiring with enhanced Category 5e data wire in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom, (2) Wi-Fi hotspots per home and USB charging ports in the kitchen and master bedroom. Energy-saving features include LED interior and exterior lighting, Low-E, dual glazed windows throughout and high efficiency ductless HVAC systems with zoned controllers.
If you’re interested in 20PQR, there’s no time to waste.
“The homes in phase 1 are sold out and we are more than halfway sold out of phase 2 already,” Fischer said. “Better act now!”
The 20PQR model home is located at 1700 20th St., Sacramento. For more information, go to https://www.20pqr.com/ www.20PQR.com or call (916) 905-6081.
