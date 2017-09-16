Garrett Wilkin & The Parrotheads to perform at Heritage El Dorado Hills

Lennar is hosting a special Concert on the Green today at its age-qualified master-planned community, Heritage El Dorado Hills. Residents as well as members of the public are invited to enjoy food, fun and live music from Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads, who will be playing Jimmy Buffet hits all afternoon long!
“We are so excited for this event and so are many of our homeowners,” said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. “The lifestyle events we host at this community have become a great way for residents to interact with each other along with enjoying the high quality, active lifestyle this masterplan has to offer!”
Heritage El Dorado Hills offers an amenity-rich lifestyle for active adults age 55 and better. The approximately 5,000-square-foot fitness center, The Retreat, includes a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, covered pool, spa, locker rooms and aerobics room. In addition, The Retreat’s outdoor area includes tennis and pickle ball courts, bocce ball area, outdoor seating, fire pit and area for community events on the five-acre site. In future phases, Heritage El Dorado Hills will offer a dog park, community garden, multi-use trail system and other elements that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The future community clubhouse will include an additional pool and spa, central gathering room, meeting/activity rooms, entertainment areas, catering kitchen and offices.
Heritage El Dorado Hills features three collections of solar homes, with 15 unique floor plans, that are current selling and range from approximately 1,230 to 2,993 square feet. Once completed, Lennar plans to have a total of approximately 1,060 single-family homes, built in phases, at Heritage El Dorado Hills.
The community currently features three distinct home collections – Mosaic, Legends and Estates. A fourth collection, Reflections, is coming soon.
Every home Lennar builds comes filled with many stylish upgrades at no extra cost through their signature Everything’s Included program. Thanks to the Everything’s Included program, homeowners enjoy the latest in home automation, gorgeous granite-slab countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, designer selected flooring, solar electric systems and more.
The Concert on the Green will take place Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Heritage El Dorado Hills is located at 9039 Heritage Parkway, off Latrobe Road and Golden Foothill Parkway in El Dorado Hills. Food and desert will be available for purchase from Chando’s Tacos food truck and Rich’s Ice Cream.
For more information on this community, directions or to view floorplans visit www.lennar.com/sacramento.
