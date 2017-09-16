California’s wine country brings thoughts of luscious vineyards, casual elegance, and rustic surroundings. While the famous wineries attract people to the area, the natural vibes and authentic feel are what inspire them to purchase homes there. Homes in wine country seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, providing both beautiful landscapes and relaxed spaces. Wine country living is closer than you think, and it can be found in the new community Zinfandel Ridge in Plymouth.
Located across the scenic Sierra Foothills in Amador County, Zinfandel Ridge is the latest addition of single-story luxury homes to Amador County, featuring modern amenities in an easy-going setting. Though surrounded by miles of lush vineyards, the community is still close to everyday conveniences. Just a short drive and residents can enjoy the restaurants, shopping and major employment centers in Folsom, El Dorado Hills and Sacramento.
“Zinfandel Ridge provides a unique experience for homeowners,” stated owner, Bob Reeder. “Each homesite has its own distinct features, including ponds, creeks, and hundred-year-old oak trees. We wanted to ensure every residence had character and curb appeal while bringing wine country home for residents.”
Starting in the $500,000s, Zinfandel Ridge offers four different floor plans, ranging in size from 2,286 to 3,249 square feet. Each residence is single-story, with opportunities to add a walkout basement, wine room, den, or extra bedrooms and baths. The homes have three to six bedrooms and are designed to appeal to a variety of lifestyles and needs.
“The community not only has a variety of floor plans to choose from, but it also features multiple exterior elevations so the homeowner can customize according to their preferences,” continued Reeder. “Whether it be a Farmhouse look, French Cottage, or Wine Country, the community has something for any style of resident.”
The homes in Zinfandel Ridge feature modern conveniences and bold amenities, following today’s trends while surpassing industry standards. Some of the exclusive additions each home include are 10-foot ceilings, luxurious master suite with sitting area, large walk-in closets, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops with 6-inch backsplash, generous walk-in pantry, energy-efficient LED lighting, tankless hot water heaters, solar ready, and oversized three-car garages.
Situated off highways 49 and 16 in Plymouth, Zinfandel Ridge is conveniently located near grocery stores, restaurants, and amenities. Plymouth is merely 10 miles from over 40 different wineries, offering plenty of options for recreation and fun.
The model home and sales office are located at 8699 Vintner Drive, Plymouth and open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Wednesdays; Noon to 6 p.m.). For more information, please call (209) 680-3102 or visit www.zinfandelridge.com.
