Westshore offers homes for every lifestyle

Conveniently located in Natomas, just north of downtown Sacramento, K. Hovnanian Homes has five collections of homes located within the master-planned community of Westshore – giving every type of family a great option for a beautiful new home. Westshore features a lake, neighborhood parks, and walking trails throughout the community.
Starting in the low $300,000s, Retreat at Westshore features three low-maintenance homes with up to four bedrooms. Each design in this collection features a split floor plan with a spacious loft, giving every member of the family their own space. The cozy side courtyard is ideal for dining al fresco and enjoying the outdoors.
Ranging from 1,954 square feet to 2,100 square feet, the homes at Village at Westshore are just the right size. Large lofts make a great space for family game nights, sleepovers or an upstairs cocktail lounge. Extra storage throughout is something that anyone can easily put to good use. Homes are priced in the mid $300s.
The collection of homes at Parkwalk at Westshore offers a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor of each home – ideal for a guest suite or a college student living at home. Plus, large lofts on the second floor provide an extra space for family fun. Hurry in to purchase one of the final remaining homes here, starting in the upper $300,000s!
One of our most popular collections of homes, Paseo at Westshore has four two-story home designs with smart spaces such as drop zones to keep your family organized. Lofts upstairs provide extra space for casual living. These homes start in the mid-$300,000s – hurry in, only a few homes remain in this collection!
For those 55 and better, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Westshore is a beautiful gated community with resort-style amenities and a gorgeous collection of single-story home designs up to 1,769 square feet. Residents here enjoy a robust event calendar, tennis courts, fitness center, billiards room, outdoor pool and spa, horseshoe and bocce courts and more!
The newest collection of homes at Lakeside and Parkside will be celebrating their Grand Openings soon. Both collections are currently pre-selling and homes are selling quickly. Ask a sales consultant for more information on these neighborhoods.
For more information on communities within Westshore or any of K. Hovnanian’s Northern California communities, contact our friendly community information specialists at 888-408-6590 or visit khov.com/nocal.
Comments