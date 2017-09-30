Community Profile: Antelope’s ‘a great place for first-time buyers’

Richard and Jill Sanchez and their youngsters are new residents in Antelope, moving into their home over Labor Day weekend.
“We lived in North Highlands for 10 years and are familiar with the area,” said Richard.
They looked at homes in nearby communities, but decided on Antelope.
“It’s the best bang for the buck in terms of the market,” he said. “We have 400 more square feet than houses in other areas for $16,000-$20,000 less.”
Their home is in a good neighborhood behind Tetotom Park, he said.
“There are many nice parks and that’s one reason we like Antelope. It’s also located at a good middle point between my wife’s work and mine.”
Sanchez coaches and manages a Little League baseball team and will be involved with the soccer team. He and Jill’s two sons, age 10 and 12, play baseball; their daughter, 4 1/2 , plays soccer and wants to play baseball next year.
The Sanchezes are active in their church and have lots of friends there.
They also like the Dry Creek School District.
About their decision, Sanchez said, “It’s the best house, the best neighborhood, the most affordable and safe.”
Michael Shumaker of Security Pacific Real Estate said that buyers like Antelope because of the very attractive pricing of homes.
“It still is a great place for first-time buyers looking for their first home or move-up buyers looking for a larger home.”
Antelope offers all types of housing, he said, including single-family residences, townhomes/condominiums and senior apartments and there’s a new home development, Elverta Park, from Silverado Homes.
Elverta Park offers single-family homes ranging from 1,287 to just over 2,000 square feet. Starting prices are in the very low $300,000s.
“We are excited to bring all-solar, new homes at a price point that gives more people the opportunity to own their home,” said Steve Thinglum, vice president, Silverado Homes.
There are 113 lots in the community and 52 homes have sold and 15 closed escrow.
Like other areas of Antelope, the community appeals to all lifestyles from young couples to retirees.
“The area is known for its comfortable and convenient location, close to everything you need and within a few minutes’ drive to Roseville,” Thinglum said.
Antelope has Bel Air, Raley’s and Winco markets and Walmart. The Galleria, The Fountains and other shopping centers are in Roseville.
Antelope’s amenities include several local parks, Antelope Greens Golf Course and, nearby in Elverta, Cherry Island Golf Course and Gibson Ranch, Shumaker said.
The community is within the Center Unified School District and Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District. Antelope High School is part of the Roseville Joint Union High School District.
There also are charter, private and preschools in the area.
“Antelope offers a wide and diverse selection of restaurants from Indian, Vietnamese, coffee shops, pizza places, barbecue joints to all types of fast food,” Shumaker said.
“Antelope is a great, close community for commuters whether they work locally in Sacramento or in Placer or Yolo counties.”
Currently there are 59 single-family homes on the market ranging from $249,900 to $524,999. The current median price is $362,000. Last year at this time it was $340,000.
“Antelope is a great community that was mostly built in the last 27 years,” Shumaker said.
Antelope’s first settlement was in Center Township in the late 1800s when Central Pacific Railroad workers lived there. However, workers gradually left and Antelope became a small community.
The town remained small until the U.S. War Department opened the Sacramento Air Depot in 1936 at the site of what eventually became McClellan Air Force Base in nearby North Highlands in 1948. Several McClellan civilian and military employees lived in Antelope when the base served as a logistical depot.
On April 28, 1973, an event took place that dramatically changed Antelope and nearby areas. A rail car loaded with aircraft bombs exploded in the southern part of Southern Pacific’s Roseville switch yard destroying Antelope’s general store and damaging most of the homes.
What is known as Antelope today mostly developed in the 1980s as a well-planned community with single-family homes and apartments. Antelope received its own postmark and was recognized as a community by the U.S. Postal Service on July 1, 1994.
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
Fast Facts
Where: 15 miles northeast of Sacramento
Size: 6.8 square miles
Population: 46,972
County: Sacramento
Government: Board of Supervisors
Established: mid-1800s
