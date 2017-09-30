Take advantage of fall savings on select homes

Take advantage of great savings offered on select Lennar quick move-in homes across Greater Sacramento. During Lennar Sacramento’s Fall Savings Event, homeshoppers can save up to $20,000 off* select quick move-in homes at various communities for buyers who purchase before Oct. 31.
“If you’re in the market for a new home, now is a great time to buy with move-ins as soon as October, just in time for the holidays, said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. “We’re offering great savings on some of our most popular homes, including Next Gen – The Home Within A Home.”
The Mahogany plan at Enclave at Blackstone showcases Lennar’s innovative Next Gen – The Home Within A Home design. This 3,529-square foot home includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. It also comes with great Everything’s Included® features such as stainless steel appliances, maple espresso cabinetry, Ashen white granite countertops, two-tone interior paint and more. Located on homesite 79 at 7191 Black Hawk Drive in El Dorado Hills, this home offers up to $20,000 off.
Palisades is also located at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills and is offering special savings on the Sophia plan on homesite 25 at 8096 Avanti Drive. Encompassing 2,336 square feet of space, this floorplan offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and $15,000* in savings. It also comes with great Everything’s Included features such as on-trend white cabinetry, Ashen white granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer-selected flooring.
Highland Grove is offering $10,000 off The Camberley plan on homesite 125 at 3782 Rockdale Drive. Located in Rancho Cordova, this home provides 2,631 square feet of living space in a great layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It comes with Everything’s Included features such as maple espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Ashen white granite countertops, designer-selected flooring and a covered patio.
These savings won’t last long so homeshoppers are encouraged to act quickly. View floor plans or contact a New Home Consultant today by visiting www.lennar.com/sacramento or call 916-304-9711.
