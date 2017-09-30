Discover quality construction in a convenient setting

This weekend, Seeno Homes will unveil Aria in Fairfield, with a Grand Opening weekend celebration. Be among the first to tour three brand new model homes, while enjoying music and giveaways provided by local radio station KUIC. Seeno Homes will also be providing entertainment for the kids and a chance to win a free one-night stay at the Peppermill in Reno simply by completing a welcome card.
Centrally located in Fairfield, at the crossroads of San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland and Napa, Aria offers something for everyone with upscale shopping, culinary delights, recreation and entertainment all just minutes away. This convenient setting tucked along the Interstate 680 corridor also provides quick access to local shops, dining, school and commute routes.
Aria boasts a selection of four stylish floor plans ranging from approximately 2,037 to 2,415 square feet with up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. These homes are highlighted by open design, spacious living areas, luxurious master suites and more! Aria’s eye-catching homes also feature gracious living and dining area for entertaining, welcoming family rooms, generous second ary bedrooms and bathrooms and convenient laundry rooms.
At Aria you will find quality craftsmanship, impressive amenities and plenty of customizing options to personalize your new home. With a host of energy conscious features, each new home will provide monthly savings on utility bills.
Through the years, homebuyers have maintained a pride of ownership in each Discovery and Seeno neighborhood that is unparalleled in the industry. In order to make the entire home buying process a simple and pleasant experience, Discovery and Seeno Homes offers lender services onsite at the communities as well the Discovery Design center where buyers choose the interior design selections they dreamed of. With these partnerships Discovery Homes and Seeno Homes are proud to make “one-stop” shopping a reality.
As for customer service, they strive to make your home-buying experience simple, efficient and enjoyable. Because Discovery and Seeno Homes are motivated by the sincere desire to enhance the lives of homebuyers, and to create a place you are proud to call home. Visit a Discovery or Seeno Homes community today where you can experience for yourself how eight decades of quality craftsmanship allows you to discover the best in life.
Start your weekend at Aria, and experience the lifestyle you deserve! Doors open at 10 a.m. Aria is located off of Lopes Road in Fairfield. Take the Gold Hill Road exit from I-680. For more information and directions, please call 888.41.HOMES or visit seenohomes.com
Comments