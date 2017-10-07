20PQR townhomes are breaking the sound barrier

Midtown’s newest housing development, 20PQR, features detached townhomes, developed by The Grupe Company and SKK Developments. But with only inches between the homes, many are wondering why they are in fact, detached.
SOUND, that’s why! At 20PQR the growing concern of noise being transmitted through a shared wall is virtually non-existent. Residents can rest assured their privacy will remain intact. In addition, the homes feature enhanced insulation which reduces air leakage making the home not only quieter, but also more energy efficient.
Interest in this new community of modern, detached tri-level townhomes is high and potential buyers are urged not to wait until it’s too late. Its prime location at 20th and Q streets allows residents to enjoy all the comforts and conveniences of luxury living without the commute.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to live in the heart of midtown Sacramento and be within walking distance of dining, Golden 1 Center, Convention Center and the R Street corridor,” said Mark Fischer, president, The Grupe Company.
There are two floor plans to choose from at 20PQR. With pricing starting in the low $600,000s, residence B features six distinct elevations with 1,736 square feet of living space, two bedrooms (optional third bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. Residence A starts in the mid-$600,000s and features 6 distinct elevations with 1,887 square feet of living space, two bedrooms (optional third bedroom), 3.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.
“Homes come with two-car garage parking and outdoor spaces – a second floor deck and optional roof deck - that are incredible,” Fischer said.
The optional roof deck has been popular with buyers and is a great way to enjoy the nightlife under the city lights in the seclusion and tranquility of your own home.
Grupe has set the bar higher by making a number of features standard. In addition, buyers will have the opportunity to view and select options and upgrades from the online design center and consult with designers at one of Grupe’s local design studios.
“These homes are well appointed with high-volume ceilings, second-floor balcony and a Bosch appliance package,” Fischer said. “The optional roof deck and dumb-waiter are a must.”
The homes at 20PQR have been carefully crafted and designed with leading technology and sustainable products. Smart features include pre-wiring in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom, (2) Wi-Fi hotspots and USB charging ports in the kitchen and master bedroom. Energy-saving features include LED interior and exterior lighting and Low-E, dual glazed windows throughout.
If you’re interested in 20PQR, there’s no time to waste. The community is selling quickly and 11 of the 32 townhomes have already been sold.
“The homes in phase 1 are sold out and we only have 3 homes remaining in phase 2,” Fischer said.
The 20PQR model home is located at 1700 20th St., Sacramento. Open houses are currently being held on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, go to www.20PQR.com or call 916-905-6081.
