Your opportunity to own a new CalAtlantic home is now

Homebuyers searching for the perfect new home will want to visit CalAtlantic Homes’ seven Sacramento area communities. Offering stylish single and two-story home designs, these communities are situated in some of the area’s most sought-after locations, including Bridgewood at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, Mira Vista at Verdera in Lincoln, Villagio at The Promontory and Sierramonte in El Dorado Hills. All four communities provide a unique lifestyle opportunity featuring majestic hilltop views and sizable homesites. With stunning models and move-in ready homes to tour, these communities are a must see this weekend.
“Nestled within three highly desirable areas – El Dorado Hills, Lincoln and Rocklin – these communities offer countless amenities including premier shopping, fine dining and a variety of recreational opportunities,” says Michele Joy, Northern Cali fornia Vice President, Sales and Marketing for CalAtlantic Homes. “Boasting timeless architectural detailing and exquisite style amidst beautiful natural scenery, each community promises the ultimate luxurious living experience.”
Located within Rocklin’s master-planned community of Whitney Ranch, Bridgewood offers a family-friendly atmosphere near the area’s highly rated schools, top-quality shopping, dining and local activities. Highlighted by open floor plan layouts, Bridgewood features three two-story home designs ranging in size from 2,932 to 3,471 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Priced from the mid $500,000s, homes are highlighted by formal dining rooms and ground floor bedrooms. Bridgewood at Whitney Ranch residents will also enjoy the community’s 10,000-square-foot Ranch House recreation center which features a pool, fitness facility and professional kitchen. The Bridgewood sales center is located at 2596 Creek Hollow Road in Rocklin.
Situated in the prestigious golf course community of Verdera in Lincoln, Mira Vista boasts five new home designs ranging in size from 2,717 to 3,853 square feet with up to six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Priced from the mid $600,000s, homes feature outdoor California Rooms and ground floor owner’s suites. Located near a variety of local amenities, Mira Vista residents will enjoy downtown Lincoln’s charming boutiques, year-round farmer’s market and more. The Mira Vista sales center is located at 106 Corte Del Valle in Lincoln.
With two very different communities to choose from, El Dorado Hills offers something for nearly everyone. Tucked away among rolling hills, Sierramonte offers a family-friendly atmosphere near premier shopping and dining. Featuring expansive homesites on at least 10,000 square feet from the mid-$600,000s, Sierramonte homes range in size from 3,100 to 3,741 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four-and-one-half bathrooms. Ideally located near Folsom Lake, residents will also enjoy a variety of recreational activities, such as boating, hiking and golfing. The Sierramonte sales center is located at White Rock Road and Carson Crossing Drive in El Dorado Hills.
Nestled among rolling hills within the mature master-planned community of The Promontory, Villagio offers a low-maintenance lifestyle. With an ideal location, residents are just a short drive from Folsom’s premier shopping, dining and recreational opportunities, including the nearby Empire Ranch Golf Club. Priced from the low $500,000s, Villagio homes range in size from 2,226 to 2,683 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The Villagio sales center is located at 7202 Santorini Way in El Dorado Hills.
For more information or directions to each community, visit http://www.calatlantichomes.com/.
Comments