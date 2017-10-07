Mark your calendars for the Sacramento Home Tour

Perfect for potential new home buyers, the North State Building Industry Association is pleased to announce the 2017 Sacramento Home Tour scheduled for Oct. 12-15. Proudly sponsored by La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor, the 2017 home tour includes more than 40 new home communities and 150 model homes in seven cities in the greater Sacramento region. Model homes on the tour will range from 1,298 square feet to 4,357 square feet, from two to seven bedrooms, that start from the upper $200,000s to the low $900,000s. Participating Home Tour cities include Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Lincoln, Rocklin, Roseville, Elk Grove, and Folsom.
“The BIA Home Tour is a neat and interactive way to see what’s available in the regional housing market,” said Mo Rahim, co-chair of the Sacramento Home Tour and director of sales with CalAtlantic Homes. “Tour participants will have the opportunity to get a good look at the latest housing trends and the most innovative features available in our new homes.”
“We’d like to encourage prospective homebuyers to check out one of the many great communities we’re highlighting, but also bring your families and friends because most of the communities on the tour will be throwing special events, offering food and beverages and holding drawings for prizes,” said Rich Askew, co-chair of the Sacramento Home Tour and customer service department manager with Woodside Homes. “Fun is very much the order of the day.”
Participating homebuilders and communities include the following:
▪ BlackPine Communities
▪ Anthem United Homes, Inc.
▪ Blackstone El Dorado
▪ CalAtlantic Homes
▪ Cresleigh Homes
▪ D.R. Horton
▪ Elliott Homes
▪ K. Hovnanian Homes
▪ KB Home
▪ Lennar
▪ Premier United Community
▪ Taylor Morrison
▪ The Grupe Company
▪ The New Home Company
▪ Woodside Homes
In addition to viewing some of the innovative new home models and communities, Tour guests have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $2,500 La-Z-Boy gift card that will be randomly drawn. More information about how to enter is available at each of the participating communities. The Sacramento Home Tour is free to the public and during the tour, the new homes will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Sacramento Home Tour magazines (with maps) are available at any of the five Sacramento area La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries showrooms (locations are available at www.La-Z-Boy.com/Sacramento).
The 2017 Sacramento Home Tour is sponsored by the following companies: La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor, The Sacramento Bee, NEXT New Homes Group, PAIR Design, Sterling Creative, Whitney Ranch and Builder TRADE IN Program. For more information about the 2017 Sacramento Home Tour, please visit sacramentohometour.com.
