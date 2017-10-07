Community Profile: Roseville’s a charming city with so much to offer

If you’re looking for food and music, head for downtown Roseville which offers food trucks and entertainment on the second Thursday of the month.
Sit around a campfire Oct. 20 and enjoy stories and roasted marshmallows at the Maidu Museum & Historic Site. Or, weather permitting, bring a blanket and take in a movie Oct. 20 at the Vernon Street Town Square. That’s also the site of the Oct. 21 Oktoberfest with beer tasting, a German band and food vendors.
For Halloween, jump in the Floating Pumpkin Patch at Mike Shellito Indoor Pool and pick a pumpkin from the water. Or walk through Phantom Energy House at Mahany Park’s Spooktacular.
Roseville offers myriad events each month and that’s just a sampling for October from Brian Jacobson, city public information officer. Check out www.roseville.ca.us/events
While Roseville is a prime place to enjoy food and entertainment, the city is also noted for its diversity of homes, top medical facilities, schools, historic buildings and more.
People like Roseville because of the combination of old and new, said Ken Svanum of The Bishop Real Estate Group.
The city itself is charming, he said, as is the old town, especially with its trains.
“You hear the trains at various times and that has a romantic feel to it.”
He said, “The commercial and retail bases are among the best in the state and the strong retail and strong automotive sales give the city a terrific tax base.”
Jacobson said the Roseville Automall claims to offer the largest number of brands and that a car is sold at the Automall every 6 minutes.
Homeowners like the city’s own utility company with its low, competitive rates, Svanum said.
Roseville is growing, yet it has 4,000 acres of open space.
“That’s great community planning and another reason people like Roseville.”
Buyers and renters have many choices when looking for homes.
The city has three unique areas - East Roseville, central Roseville and West Roseville, Svanum said.
“West Roseville with 170 resale homes on the market continues to expand; Central Roseville with 74 homes for sale is the older, original Roseville and East Roseville has 64 homes for sale. It’s on the Douglas Boulevard-Granite Bay side of I-80.”
Resale home prices range from $215,000 for a one-bedroom, one-bath home up to $1.8 million for a 6,200-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bath home.
“That’s the beauty of the area,” Svanum said. “It’s very diversified with different types of housing available.”
The average active price for all of Roseville is $533,000; days on the market average is 25-30. That’s how many months it takes for the current inventory to sell. A seller’s market is anything less than three months, he said.
“There’s low inventory and big demand. Homes are moving pretty quickly.”
Interest rates are starting to creep up slightly with conventional loans in the high 3s and low 4s, Svanum said.
West Roseville has the most development with many new homes being built there, he said.
CalAtlantic Homes has just a few homes left in Hidden Crossing.
Other communities and builders include Molly’s Walk by BlackPine Communities; Terra Vista at Stoneridge, Elliott Homes; Morgan Ranch, Homes by Towne; Summerwood, The Reserve, Wildwood and Northwood at Fiddyment Farm and The Vineyard, JMC Homes; and Aria and Legato at WestPark, KB Home.
Others are Ridgefield and Carrington at WestPark, Marisol at Fiddyment Farm, LaMaison at Diamond Creek and Montecito Walk from Lennar Homes; Sierra Crossings and Sierra Commons, Meritage Homes; Primrose, Pulte Homes; Oakbriar at Fiddyment Farm, Signature Homes; Addison, Hadley and Parker all at Fiddyment Ranch, Taylor Morrison; and Vista Ridge and Creekside, Tim Lewis Communities.
Jacobson said the city’s affordable homes include the 58-unit Mercy Roseville Apartments under construction on Vernon Street. There will be ground-floor retail and apartments on the upper levels.
Invitation Homes is processing tenant improvements valued at approximately $180,000 for offices located on Douglas Boulevard. The company offers homes for lease in 13 markets across the U.S. including Roseville.
Medical facilities are expanding.
Adventist Health’s new corporate headquarters will be a 285,000-square-foot, five-story building just off North Sunrise Avenue near Roseville Parkway.
Kaiser Permanente’s expansion on Riverside Avenue is a new five-story, 210,000-square-foot medical office building. Kaiser will add 150 new employees.
Sutter Hospital Roseville will expand emergency and critical care units with a 97,000-square-foot, three-story facility.
Jacobson noted a few changes and additions in the city.
The Odd Fellows building in historic downtown Roseville may get a tenant after many years. The city development association is negotiating with Track 7 Brewing, which wants to open a tap room there. The 5,000-square-foot brick building was constructed in 1878.
“It’s the oldest building in Roseville and a great addition to historical old town,” Jacobson said.
The city’s 7-story parking garage is moving along as is the new fire station which is expected to open in March or April.
According to Roseville’s Business Matters newsletters, businesses opening include Starbread Bakery on Baseline Road and BAD Bakers (Bread and Donuts) on East Roseville Parkway. Rolie Polie Creamworks will open in the Promenade at Westfield Galleria.
The University of Warwick, a British-based institution, is opening a graduate school on the site of Roseville’s former fire station on Oak Street.
Several city departments and Sierra College classes are sharing an office building at 316 Vernon St.
Svanum said Roseville offers a diverse educational base with public, charter and private schools. Quail Glen and Maidu elementary schools are both ranked 10 by GreatSchools.org. School districts include Center Joint Unified, Dry Creek Joint Elementary, Eureka Union, Roseville City and Roseville Joint Union High School.
With quality schools, diverse housing, prime medical facilities and various entertainment and activities, Roseville is an attractive place for all ages and lifestyles.
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Where: 16 miles north of Sacramento
Size: approximately 43 square miles
Population: 134,073
Incorporated: April 10, 1909
Government: Charter City/Council-Manager
County: Placer
Comments