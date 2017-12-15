Community Profile: Celebrations mark holidays and Rocklin’s incorporation

’Tis the season for holiday celebrations, but one of the biggest dates in Rocklin will be next year when the city marks the 125th anniversary of incorporation.
The key date was Feb. 24, 1893 and the historic milestone, the city’s quasquicentennial anniversary, will be commemorated throughout the year with special programs and events involving Rocklin residents, businesses, community groups and others, according to Michael Young, Rocklin associate management analyst for the Public Information, Communications and Legislative Affairs Dept.
The anniversary celebration will be held Feb. 24 at Quarry Park with speakers, music, food trucks, historic and current displays. Other events will include an official announcement at the city’s tree lighting, a Rocklin Chamber of Commerce dinner in January, an art contest and Fun Run in April and a parade with the Kiwanis Club Community Celebration in May. Other events will be held later in 2018.
Today Rocklin is kicking off December celebrations with the lighting of the city’s holiday tree from 4 to 7 p.m. at Old St. Mary’s Church on Front Street.
From Dec. 4 to 15 Santa will tour neighborhoods thanks to Rocklin firefighters who will assist the Jolly Old Elf with his visits from 5:30 to 9 each night.
Santa will join families for breakfast, crafts and photos Dec. 23 at the Rocklin Event Center on Sunset Boulevard.
The new year also will see the opening of Quarry Park Adventures, a new attraction in the heart of the city. It’s expected to open in the spring,
People can zip 700 feet at a speed over 30 miles per hour, swing and soar 120 feet above the canyon floor and traverse 60 feet high granite walls, said Phil MacDougall with Quarry Park Adventures.
Adventures will also feature rock climbing, ropes course, boat rentals and a kid’s fun zone with mini-zip lines, climbing and play structures.
The park will have five mini restaurants and deck overlooking the quarry.
The attraction will create 150 seasonal jobs and be an economic boon to the city of Rocklin, MacDougall said.
David Busch, Adventures Park president said, “There is no other adventure park in America that has the unique setting, the number of attractions and the beauty of Quarry Park Adventures.”
“It’s a safe, family-fun experience for all ages. From toddler to grandparent, guests will enjoy their adventure as they take on unique and exciting challenges built into and around a 160-year old Granite Quarry.”
Adventures will offer a history lesson, too. The old quarry, where families will be playing, provided some of the materials used to build California’s State Capitol, as well as some historic buildings in San Francisco.
Mayor Scott Yuill said, “Rocklin’s beginnings connect to the transcontinental railroad, playing a key role in transporting granite quarried in the city for use in buildings, including the State Capitol, across California. Rocklin has a rich history, and we’re proud to celebrate it; both by honoring the foundation and character upon which it was built and looking forward to its future success.”
Realtor Sonia Immers of Keller Williams, said, “Rocklin supports a real sense of community and family.”
She moved to Rocklin from the Bay Area in 2000. She was searching for a community with the best schools and neighborhoods.
“I found that Rocklin was a perfect fit for our family.”
Schools are some of the best in Placer County, she said.
Rocklin Unified School District has 11 elementary, two middle, two comprehensive and one continuation high schools and an independent K-12 charter school. The two-year Sierra College and four-year William Jessup University are located there.
Rocklin offers a range of housing opportunities fit bit every buyer’s needs and budget, Immers said.
Currently there are 107 resale homes on the market that range from $159,999 to $1,745,000. Median price is $562,184.
Ajo Antony and his family moved in March to a CalAtlantic home in Bridgewood at Whitney Ranch. He had an idea of what he wanted in a home and the plan he selected has everything.
“I like the house and it has a nice backyard and good space,” he said. “Whitney Ranch is nice and clean…a beautiful, nice neighborhood.”
CalAtlantic is also offering homes at Autumn Crossing and Ironwood at Whitney Ranch.
Other new-home builders and their communities include Cresleigh Homes, Rocklin Trails; JMC Homes, The Overlook, The Ridge, The Park, Wild Oak and The Bluffs; KB Homes, Granite Ridge and Pebble Creek; Tim Lewis Communities, Crowne Point; Taylor Morrison, The Preserve at Secret Ravine, Bristol at Whitney Ranch and Delmar Station; and from Woodside Homes, The Cottages and The Villas both at Spring Valley.
Young said three new projects received approval from the city council. They include a proposed mixed-use development for 20 attached townhomes and 7,891 square feet of retail office space on South Whitney Boulevard; the Rocklin Gateway project which will bring approximately 200 additional multi-family units; and the Sierra Pine subdivision project which includes entitlements to develop 199 single-family, medium-density residential lots..
The city has a variety of shopping and dining places including two large shopping centers - Rocklin Crossings and Rocklin Commons - at the intersection of Highway 80 and Sierra College Boulevard. Retailers include Bass Pro Shops, Green Acres Nursery and Supply, Target and Walmart, several restaurants and entertainment.
Young noted several new businesses including Prospect Snow and Wake, a ski and board factory; Kathrin’s Biergarten, which offers local craft beers and German food; Sushi Kakogan, a sushi bar; Kabab Hut, Pakistani and Indian cuisine; and The Brass Tap, with beers on tap and bottled.
Rocklin Station is a major commercial project to be anchored by a Cracker Barrel restaurant and a Les Schwab Tires store.
Mayor Yuill said, “The City of Rocklin offers a number of advantages for its businesses and residents. In 2016, Rocklin was the fourth fastest-growing city in California, benefitting from a workforce educated by four regional institutions of higher education, two of which are within the city limits.”
“Rocklin is also part of the thriving capital region, offering proximity to the greater Bay Area,” he said. “Add to the mix its high median incomes, recognition as one of the safest cities in California and among the top-15 cities in the nation for young families, Rocklin is indeed a special place.”
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Location: 22 miles northeast of Sacramento
Size: 20 square miles
Population: 60,351 - city: 58,295
Government: general law Municipal Corporation
Incorporated: Feb. 24, 1893
County: Placer
