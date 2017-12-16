Upscale multi-generational living in a Next Gen Home

Multi-generational and extended family households continue to rise in American living, which is why Lennar created their line of Next Gen – The Home Within A Home® designs. Available at several communities and locations in the greater Sacramento area, Next Gen homes have surged in popularity among today’s buyers because they offer privacy without sacrificing togetherness.
“We have seen many different family types fall in love with our homes due to the upscale design and the spacious Next Gen suite,” said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. “Often it’s a family with young kids and live-in grandparents who assist with childcare. Other times it’s families with young adults still living at home, or senior grandparents who require caretakers close by. More than just dual master suites, the Next Gen home design is all about keeping these families together in a functional environment under one roof.”
While several floor-plan styles are available, every Next Gen home features an attached private suite that lives as a home within a home. They come with a separate entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette allowing each home privacy or direct access between both residences, dependent upon what each situation requires. A lockable interior door between the main home and the suite allows for quick access between living quarters.
▪ The Enclave at Blackstone is an award-winning community in beautiful El Dorado Hills that offers The Mahogany Plan, a stunning 3,529-square foot Next Gen home. In total, this home provides four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, an upstairs loft, downstairs office, incredible master suite with balcony, and the Next Gen suite comes with access to its own one-bay garage. Priced from the upper $600,000s.
▪ Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek is set in a desirable area of Sacramento and features The Almond Plan as a Next Gen option. Offering 3,033 square feet in total it features four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, an upstairs loft, back covered patio and a two-bay garage. Priced from the low $500,000s.
▪ The Orchard at Spring Lake launches presales this weekend offering homeshoppers a great opportunity to take advantage of early pricing before the grand opening on Jan. 20. This community offers the distinctive Next Gen floor plan that boasts 3,312 square feet with four bedrooms, an upstairs loft, huge master suite with retreat, adorable front courtyard and a three-bay tandem garage.
Next Gen has revolutionized and elevated the way multigenerational families can live. Prospective homeshoppers who are interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the model homes to experience them firsthand. Learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/sacramento or calling 877-368-8464.
