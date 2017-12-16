Year-End Sales Event signals new low price at The Elms at The Promontory in El Dorado Hills

Renasci Homes has kicked off its Year-End Sales Event at The Elms at The Promontory in El Dorado Hills. Home shoppers have the opportunity to take advantage of $30,000 in savings, but they must sign a purchase contract on select Residence Three homes on or before Dec. 31, 2017. Visit soon for complete details and ask a Sales Manager about price reductions on Homesites 3, 4 and 6.
Masterfully crafted by preferred builder, Renasci Homes, The Elms’ Residence Three is the largest floor plan available within this well-liked community. Offering a unique design with a first-floor bedroom and full bath ideally suited for extended family or weekend guests, the Residence Three also features a spacious loft, expansive master bedroom and convenient second-floor laundry room. Home shoppers can preview these homes without ever leaving their chairs by taking a 3D virtual tour on RenasciHomes.com.
Beyond the homes spotlighted in Renasci’s Year-End Sales Event, The Elms features 3 floor plans ranging 2,771 to 3,866 square feet with up to five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and three-car garages. A favorite among families seeking the best new home value in El Dorado Hills, The Elms continues to impress buyers with generously appointed single- and two-story designs unmatched by the area competition. Pricing begins in the $700,000s.
Residents of The Elms will further appreciate chef’s-style kitchens punctuated by generous counter space, oversized islands, walk-in pantries, granite slab countertops and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Designed to maximize function and livability, each open floor plan also showcases a great room that seamlessly combines the kitchen with the family room into one shared space. Serving as the central hub of social time in the home, the great room will provide a space where kids can do their homework while parents cook, and everyone has a comfy place to gather before and after meals.
In addition to the appeal of The Elms’ generously appointed living areas, its large master bedrooms offer a special place for private luxury. Spacious walk-in closets provide ample space for storage and organization, while spa-inspired master baths feature dual china sinks, welcoming oval tubs and separate showers.
Situated within El Dorado Hills’ most exclusive master-plan community, this picturesque new home neighborhood offers proximity to highly rated schools, convenient shopping, popular restaurants and entertainment venues. Located 5 minutes to Brown’s Ravine on Folsom Lake, 25 to 30 minutes to the newly-revitalized area of downtown Sacramento, 90 minutes to Lake Tahoe and 2 hours to San Francisco, The Elms is a wonderful place to call home.
To learn more about The Elms by Renasci Homes, visit the sales office and model homes at 8014 Jura Place in El Dorado Hills. For immediate details, call (916) 932-4672 or email ElmsOaks@RenasciHomes.com. To join the interest list, visit RenasciElDoradoHills.com.
