Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate in a New Home for the Holidays

During a limited-time sales opportunity, The New Home Company is pleased to introduce its “New Home for the Holidays” celebration. Buyers who purchase a new home by December 31st at one of our participating neighborhoods will receive up to $50,000 to spend on personalizing their new residence through New Home’s on-site Design Studio and up to $5,000 toward a preferred lender credit.
“There is no season quite like the year-end holidays to make us feel more closely tied to the warmth, joy and security of purchasing a new residence. We are very excited to bring the New Home for the Holidays sales opportunities to all of Sacramento’s home shoppers,” said Megan Eltringham, VP of Marketing for New Home. “From Davis and East Sacramento to El Dorado Hills and Lathrop, we have an exceptional portfolio of new home designs in some of the most-prized communities of our region. It is our sincere hope that we will help fulfill as many new home holiday dreams as possible through Dec. 31.”
Here are just some of the neighborhoods participating near you:
▪ Tidewater at River Islands in Lathrop showcases single-family lakefront homes that range from 2,506 to 3,129 square feet of living space with up to five bedrooms and three and one-half baths. Pricing begins from the high $400,000s.
▪ Chaparral at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills boasts beautiful, hillside single- family homes ranging from 1,540 to 2,422 square feet of living space with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Pricing begins from the mid-$400,000s.
▪ Sage at The Cannery in Davis features single-family Park Homes ranging from 1,943 to 3,702 square feet of living space with up to six bedrooms and five baths. Pricing begins from the mid-$700,000s.
▪ Cottonwood at McKinley Village in East Sacramento features single-family homes ranging from 2,292 to 3,172 square feet of living space with up to five bedrooms and four baths. Pricing begins from the mid-$700,000s.
▪ Birch at McKinley Village consists of single-family Cottage homes with up to six bedrooms and five baths. Residences range from 2,008 to 2,781 square feet of living space. Pricing begins from the mid-$600,000s.
▪ The single-family homes at Magnolia at McKinley Village offer up to five bedrooms and four baths and range from 1,540 to 2,258 square feet of living space. Pricing begins from the high $400,000s.
▪ Mulberry at McKinley Village consists of single-family Court homes ranging from 1,298 to 2,007 square feet of living space with up to four bedrooms and three and one-half baths. Pricing begins from the mid-$400,000s.
To learn more about the specific savings opportunities as all our participating neighborhoods, please visit www.NewHomeHolidaysSac.com.
