Iranian cyclist dies after crash in Paralympics road race

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted Pause

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:06 Tolliver is key, but he credits team for 3rd straight Kings win

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes