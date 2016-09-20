Curtis Hanson dies; ‘L.A. Confidential’ thrust him to forefont of US directors

1:44 Pickle peppers this fast and easy way Pause

2:13 Public service announcement warns teens about 'sextortion'

1:05 New York Mets new player Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

0:52 Yuba City teachers vote to end strike after 7-day standoff

0:27 Jerry Brown says 'We’ve got to build our Ark' to fight climate change

3:59 Wilson Kneeshaw rallies Republic FC to a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy II

0:29 Fire flares up on American River Parkway

1:47 Sacramento Bee readers share photos of their dogs enjoying great outdoors

1:01 Watch stuntman cross Snake River Canyon on rocket like Evel Knievel's

2:45 Leon 'Lil Kida' Burns of Elk Grove shows the skills that led him to winning 'So You Think You Can Dance'