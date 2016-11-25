The Latest: Stein files recount request

The Latest on Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein seeking a recount in Wisconsin (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has filed a request for a recount with Wisconsin election officials.
State Elections Commission Administrator Mike Haas said Stein filed the request around mid-afternoon Friday, about an hour and a half ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline.
Stein's campaign has been raising money online to cover the costs of recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. She says she wants to make sure hackers didn't skew the results in those swing states. The campaign had raised about $5.2 million as of Friday afternoon.
Wisconsin law calls for the state to perform a recount at a candidate's request as long as he or she can pay for it. The state has never performed a presidential recount. Election officials estimate the effort will cost up to $1 million.
---
1:25 p.m.
Republicans are blasting Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's plans to seek a recount in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin GOP Executive Director Mark Morgan issued a statement Friday calling Stein's decision to seek a recount "absurd" and "nothing more than an expensive political stunt that undermines the election process."
Stein's campaign plans to file a request for a recount with the state Elections Commissions by the 5 p.m. deadline Friday. The campaign also plans to seek recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and has a small lead in Michigan. Green Party officials say the recounts are meant to determine whether hackers changed the outcome in the three states, not about whether Trump won or lost.
George Martin, a member of the Wisconsin Green Party's coordinating council, says the GOP's response was expected.
---
10:30 a.m.
A local party official says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will request a recount in Wisconsin.
George Martin, a member of the Wisconsin Green Party's coordinating council, says Stein's campaign will file the request by the state's 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
President-elect Donald Trump won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by razor-thin margins and has a small lead in Michigan. All three states had been reliably Democratic in recent presidential elections.
Under Wisconsin law, Stein's campaign must show a basis for the recount in that state and cover costs. Stein has said she's concerned voting systems in the three states may have been hacked. Her campaign estimates a Wisconsin recount will cost $1.1 million.
As of Friday morning, Stein's campaign had raised $4.8 million to seek recounts in all three states.
