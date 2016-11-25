Hurricane Otto leaves at least nine dead in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - At least nine people have been killed in Costa Rica in the wake of late-season Hurricane Otto, the government said Friday.
Five were killed in Upala in the north of the country. Four others died in the nearby town of Bagaces.
President Luis Guillermo Solis has called for three days of national mourning from Monday.
The damage from the storm was heaviest in northern Costa Rica, Solis confirmed on Twitter.
According to the Red Cross, at least 25 people are still missing.
Otto, which began as an Atlantic storm, was centered Friday over the open Pacific, after hammering the Central American isthmus on Thursday.
Downgraded to a tropical storm, Otto was about 260 miles south of San Salvador as of Friday. It was moving westward at a speed of 16 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds reaching 59 miles per hour.
Otto was forecast to continue moving west-northwest with no expected return to land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Centre said Friday.
Video from the storm-hit region showed flooding, mud-covered houses and roofs torn off buildings.
Nearly 1,200 houses were reported damaged. A bridge, two dams and dozens of roads were destroyed or damaged, and five water mains require repairs, newspaper La Nacion reported.
Costa Rican authorities evacuated about 4,000 people from the country's Atlantic coast before Otto struck.
In Nicaragua, a woman died of a heart attack. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said there were three storm deaths in his country, including one child killed on the way to school when the car his mother was driving was struck by a falling tree branch. Panama suffered significant flooding and damage to homes.
