Letters threatening genocide against Muslims and praising Trump sent to multiple California mosques

1:27 Papini 911 call: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

0:30 East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

1:14 Omri Casspi said he was glad that coach gave him a lot of minutes to play after Kings 117-104 loss to Rockets