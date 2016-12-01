George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

After playing the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took a short flight to Orlando, where it set up a temporary headquarters at the University of Central Florida. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2016, the 49ers go through drills in preparation for Sunday's game against the Bears in Chicago.
Just before 5 a.m.,11 cows escaped a parked trailer on Madison Avenue in North Highlands while their driver was asleep, California Highway Patrol said. A handful of the cows found refuge behind a residence west of Palm Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard. The black Angus cows threw their weight around, knocking air conditioning units aside. Eventually, cowboys from Lincoln corralled them.
Police officers and rescue workers inspected the wreckage of a chartered airplane that crashed in a mountainous area of Colombia while carrying Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team. The chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team to the biggest match of its history crashed into a Colombian hillside and broke into pieces, killing 75 people and leaving six survivors, Colombian officials said Tuesday.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media during a post-game press conference after the Raiders defeated the visiting Carolina Panthers 35-32 on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2016, at the Oakland Coliseum. Carr dislocated a finger in the third quarter and later returned to the game when the Raiders were struggling against the Panthers' defense.
Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and money for their families. The officers are expected to arrive in the Capital on Dec. 8 at the Peace Officers Memorial, at the west steps of the Capitol. They will alternate running 20-mile legs, according to news reports.
Cosumnes River Preserve manager Harry McQuillen explains how he takes care of the thousands of birds that come from as far away as Alaska each winter. December is the best time to visit the preserve. It’s when the winter migratory population reaches its peak – almost 80,000 birds in recent years, said McQuillen.
Sacramento Kings small forward Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul two on Brooklyn's Sean Kilpatrick with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kings leading by 18 points. Awoken by the flagrant foul, the Nets strung together a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 99-93; however, the NBA is a game of runs, and the Kings managed to regain their focus and finished strong on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach, topping the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but praise for his teammates in his postgame interview in Brooklyn, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. "The bench has been incredible," said Cousins. "They're coming in with energy, giving us that extra push we need." Cousins was also surprised to hear that with the addition of his total points against Brooklyn, he surpassed beloved King, Chris Webber, to become third in scoring in the Kings Sacramento-era.