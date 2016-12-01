George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

George Takei, inducted into the California Hall of Fame Wednesday night, says he is honored to be at the California Museum.
Andrew Seng The Sacramento Bee

Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

Just before 5 a.m.,11 cows escaped a parked trailer on Madison Avenue in North Highlands while their driver was asleep, California Highway Patrol said. A handful of the cows found refuge behind a residence west of Palm Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard. The black Angus cows threw their weight around, knocking air conditioning units aside. Eventually, cowboys from Lincoln corralled them.

Colombia plane crash: Injured victims carried away from site

Police officers and rescue workers inspected the wreckage of a chartered airplane that crashed in a mountainous area of Colombia while carrying Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team. The chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team to the biggest match of its history crashed into a Colombian hillside and broke into pieces, killing 75 people and leaving six survivors, Colombian officials said Tuesday.

LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and money for their families. The officers are expected to arrive in the Capital on Dec. 8 at the Peace Officers Memorial, at the west steps of the Capitol. They will alternate running 20-mile legs, according to news reports.

Kings start to buckle after Barnes' ejection, refocus to top Nets

Sacramento Kings small forward Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul two on Brooklyn's Sean Kilpatrick with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kings leading by 18 points. Awoken by the flagrant foul, the Nets strung together a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 99-93; however, the NBA is a game of runs, and the Kings managed to regain their focus and finished strong on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach, topping the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

DeMarcus Cousins praises energy Kings' bench brings to the floor

DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but praise for his teammates in his postgame interview in Brooklyn, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. "The bench has been incredible," said Cousins. "They're coming in with energy, giving us that extra push we need." Cousins was also surprised to hear that with the addition of his total points against Brooklyn, he surpassed beloved King, Chris Webber, to become third in scoring in the Kings Sacramento-era.

