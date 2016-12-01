6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and money for their families. The officers are expected to arrive in the Capital on Dec. 8 at the Peace Officers Memorial, at the west steps of the Capitol. They will alternate running 20-mile legs, according to news reports.