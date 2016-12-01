6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Could California really break off from the United States and form its own country? Should it?
Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

'Aggie Pride' lures Dan Hawkins back as UC Davis football coach

Dan Hawkins, a former UC Davis player and assistant coach, is introduced by athletic director Kevin Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as the Aggies' new head football coach. Hawkins left UC Davis in the 1980s to coach at Christian Brothers before becoming head coach later at Boise State and Colorado. He said described UCD as his "baptism of excellence."

Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

Just before 5 a.m.,11 cows escaped a parked trailer on Madison Avenue in North Highlands while their driver was asleep, California Highway Patrol said. A handful of the cows found refuge behind a residence west of Palm Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard. The black Angus cows threw their weight around, knocking air conditioning units aside. Eventually, cowboys from Lincoln corralled them.

Colombia plane crash: Injured victims carried away from site

Police officers and rescue workers inspected the wreckage of a chartered airplane that crashed in a mountainous area of Colombia while carrying Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team. The chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team to the biggest match of its history crashed into a Colombian hillside and broke into pieces, killing 75 people and leaving six survivors, Colombian officials said Tuesday.

LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and money for their families. The officers are expected to arrive in the Capital on Dec. 8 at the Peace Officers Memorial, at the west steps of the Capitol. They will alternate running 20-mile legs, according to news reports.

Kings start to buckle after Barnes' ejection, refocus to top Nets

Sacramento Kings small forward Matt Barnes was ejected for a flagrant foul two on Brooklyn's Sean Kilpatrick with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Kings leading by 18 points. Awoken by the flagrant foul, the Nets strung together a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 99-93; however, the NBA is a game of runs, and the Kings managed to regain their focus and finished strong on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach, topping the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

