San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly answers questions from reporters about the University of Oregon's head coaching vacancy on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2016, at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Kelly said he talked with Mark Helfrich, who was fired as Oregon coach Tuesday night, earlier in the day but has not talked with any officials from Oregon. Kelly coached the Ducks to four consecutive bowl games and compiled a 46-7 record before leaving for the NFL in 2013.