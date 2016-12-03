At least 9 killed in warehouse fire, dozens still missing

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished?

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

3:03 Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief