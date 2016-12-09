She fired up Facebook Live on the highway. Moments later, everyone in her car was dead.

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium Pause

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

5:29 Tasting Flight: the Northeast IPA phenomenon

1:05 Cancer surviver is Sacramento's princess for a day

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks