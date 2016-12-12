Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

Sacramento has an honest to goodness princess. The coronation held Friday for Alyla, 4, was organized by Make-A-Wish with help from Chris and Jennifer Granger and featured the Sacramento ballet. Alyla has battled leukemia.
Yolo County Deputy District attorney Ron Gorman reflects on the sentencing of Samantha Green. There are "no winners here," Gorman said. Green was sentenced to 15-to-life in the death of her son Justice Rees.
Showing Up for Racial Justice member Jenine Spotnitz responds to a lynching comment made by Sutter Middle School teacher Woody Hart in November. She read a list of demands ahead of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District's board meeting Thursday, December 8, 2016. The Folsom Cordova Unified School District superintendent posted an apology on Facebook Friday afternoon.
"Baywatch" follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Release date: May 26, 2017
The Sacramento Fire Department conducted a demonstration on how fast a dry Christmas tree can turn into a torch inside home. The video illustrates how important it is to keep a tree watered and away from heat sources such as a space heater. Firefighters ignited the tree Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in a simulated living room. Also, fire officials said, make sure smoke detectors are working.
In a game suited for Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins to go for a career high, he showed of his passing skills in dissecting the Dallas Mavericks’ defense in a 120-89 blowout at American Airlines Center.