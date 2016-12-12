Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head at a gas station in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue in Sacramento County's Arden Arcade area.
Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

Showing Up for Racial Justice member Jenine Spotnitz responds to a lynching comment made by Sutter Middle School teacher Woody Hart in November. She read a list of demands ahead of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District's board meeting Thursday, December 8, 2016. The Folsom Cordova Unified School District superintendent posted an apology on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Here's how fast a Christmas tree can go up in flames and torch a home

The Sacramento Fire Department conducted a demonstration on how fast a dry Christmas tree can turn into a torch inside home. The video illustrates how important it is to keep a tree watered and away from heat sources such as a space heater. Firefighters ignited the tree Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in a simulated living room. Also, fire officials said, make sure smoke detectors are working.

