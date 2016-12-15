One dead after high-speed police chase leads to crash in Folsom

A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2016. The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.
Jessica Hice

Watch: 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead of Sacramento brings holiday cheer to UC Davis Children's Hospital

San Francisco 49ers player Arik Armstead shared some holiday cheer on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, with UC Davis Children's Hospital patients and their families today. The team's defensive end visited with pediatric patients, signed autographs and donated more than a hundred toys to bring smiles to hospitalized children. The hospital is on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento. Armstead played high school football at Pleasant Grove and college ball at Oregon.

Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

Members of the "Defend Democracy" movement read their own version of the Declaration of Independence, calling out foreign influence in the 2016 presidential election and requesting that electors block Donald Trump from taking office on Monday Dec.12, 2066 at the Capitol in Sacramento.

