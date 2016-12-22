Reward offered after California store clerk set on fire

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door Pause

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:51 Davis mom pole danced for strength, flexibility until she was 8 months pregnant

1:03 Tran-Siberian Orchestra tours with 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher