Rockettes’ owners say attendance at inauguration is a choice

2:35 Donald Penn on Carr's injury: 'I'm mad at myself' Pause

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

2:06 Tolliver is key, but he credits team for 3rd straight Kings win

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes