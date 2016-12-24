Latest News

December 24, 2016 7:20 PM

LA County deputies kill man who stabbed family with scissors

The Associated Press
PICO RIVERA, Calif.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have shot and killed a man they say stabbed family members with a pair of scissors.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Pico Rivera.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says deputies responded to reports that a 50-year-old man with mental health issues was attacking family members in a backyard.

Deputies shot the man during a confrontation and he died at the scene. No deputies were hurt.

There's no immediate word on how many people were stabbed or their conditions.

