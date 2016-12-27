Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

Owners Danny and Olga Turner talk about opening Pushkin's on Capitol Avenue, an evolution of their 29th Street Pushkin's Bakery. The new spot will serve brunch all day. (Video by Blair Anthony Robertson)
Anthony Tolliver got hot at the right time, helping propel the Sacramento Kings to a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, the Kings' third consecutive victory. Tolliver said his stepping up was made possible by other players doing their thing.
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, so important to the team with his consistently strong play, said on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, after a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves that the Kings are starting to understand what is required to generate ongoing success. He shared credit for the upsurge.
In front of plenty of folks who know him in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger led his team to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, then acknowledged key contributions from several players.
A woman was found shot in a vehicle that crashed onto a lawn in the 1200 block of Isabel Street, north of downtown Sacramento. Homicide detectives are responding due to the severity of her injuries, police said.