Southern California fire kills 5-year-old, injures 8 others

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football" Pause

2:18 49ers GM Trent Baalke says team's personnel fits coach Chip Kelly's approach

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:09 Fire official: Second alarm called for Homewood Mountain Resort fire

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016