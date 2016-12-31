The world rings in 2017

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Rick Rycroft
AP Photo
A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
MTI via AP
Attila Balazs
People release balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, during a New Year celebration event at a Tokyo Hotel, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Hong Kong, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
Turkish police provide security in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul, on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Emrah Gurel
AP Photo
Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Lim Huey Teng
AP Photo
A clown performs during a New Year's celebration for internally displaced children at the Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Singapore.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Koreans gather to watch a New Year's fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Kim Kwang Hyon
AP Photo