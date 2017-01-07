Manson back at Central California prison after hospital stay

1:40 Before the deluge: Aerial tour shows Cosumnes River in the valley before big storm Pause

0:19 First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

2:10 Concerns about the storm? Here's the latest

0:45 A twist on snowboarding in Redding

3:28 January 1997 Northern California flood: Broken levees, mudslides, homes under water

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

4:54 They're lined up: Another storm is poised to hit after weekend deluge

1:02 South County residents fill sandbags as megastorm approaches

1:07 Mike Lyon defense attorney questions whether investigators violated his privacy rights.