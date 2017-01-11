DeMarcus Cousins on victory vs Detroit Pistons and new contract.

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5.
The Sacramento Bee's Sue Morrow shoots video as her plane descends into the Sacramento Valley on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Sacramento International Airport. After leaving the airport, she visits a stilted house along Garden Hwy where the Sacramento River has risen high enough to flood the yards of those closest to it's banks.
Rick Sorenson, owner of the Rio Ramaza Marina, wades in the Sacramento River as it begins to make its way up the levee on Garden Highway on Monday, January 9, 2017. He was securing an old paddlewheel boat on his property with the help of Ron Rudis.
In the Sierra, residents are digging out from under 6 feet of snow. In the foothills, melting snow and runoff has rivers running at high capacity. See scenes from around the region, including Kingvale, the Yuba and American rivers, and the Lake Clementine dam on Monday, January 9, 2017.