Marchers brave cold, rain for MLK march in DC

0:30 What is an atmospheric river? Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

2:41 Dazion Flenaugh quickly goes from calm to agitated in back of Sacramento police cruiser (explicit language)

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

3:17 FBI video details when East Area Rapist terrorized Sacramento area

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction