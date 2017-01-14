APNewsBreak: Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change Pause

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

0:52 After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

0:11 Milo Yiannopoulos, shut down the previous night, returns to UC Davis

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:23 Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain