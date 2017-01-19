George W. Bush’s and Bill Clinton’s letters of support to their successors published

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall Pause

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

0:50 Sacramento community leader discusses homeless population served by new shelter

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history