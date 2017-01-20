Transcript of Donald Trump's full inauguration speech

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home Pause

0:33 Sacramento storm aftermath snarls traffic

1:04 Flooded Yolo Bypass is simply striking at sunset

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade