FACT CHECK: Trump overstates crowd size at inaugural

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017 Pause

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:12 See the nice dusting of snow at High Camp at Squaw Valley in Tahoe

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:47 Footbridge near Sunrise closes as surging American River waters wash over it

0:37 Scenes from Sacramento's Women's March

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:28 Women's March on Sacramento gets underway