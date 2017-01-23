UC Davis students protest fossil fuel investments

An 80-foot linden tree on Bidwell Street in Sacramento was among the casualties of high winds and stormy weather Jan. 22, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Caitlin Kramer, 8, said she'll miss her family's big tree.
The Placer County Office of Emergency Services issued an emergency alert about noon Saturday asking residents of Alpine Meadows to leave because of avalanche risk. The ski resort at Alpine Meadows reported about 50 fresh inches of snow had fallen during the 72 hours before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Thousands of people join the Women's March in Sacramento, in partnership with the Women's March in Washington, D.C., and one of hundreds of "sister marches" across the nation and the world to promote women's rights and human rights after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Dozens of soggy Californians gathered outside the Palm Springs International Airport Friday afternoon, awaiting the anticipated arrival of former President Obama and his family. Wind and rain delayed the landing.