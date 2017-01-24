Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage

0:40 Driver crashes into big rig on Capital City Freeway Pause

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

2:39 Settlement in flashlight beating case by Sacramento deputy

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway