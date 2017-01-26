Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

Protesters outside embattled Twelve Rounds Brewing in Sacramento respond to the owner's incendiary social media posts slamming the Women's March, Muslims and other targets. Asked for comment, brewery owner Daniel Murphy said in a brief email: "Given the events of the past few days, I’ve decided to take some time away from brewery operations to do some self-reflection and focus on my family."
Blair Anthony Robertson brobertson@sacbee.com

NASA Apollo 1 tragedy: 50 years later

It's been 50 years since a fire on the launch pad in Cape Kennedy, Fla., killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the Apollo 1 capsule killing the three crew members: Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee.

Early risers wait in line for McDonald's special sauce giveaway in Fair Oaks

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich. Here's what was happening at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd., where 100 bottles were there for the taking.

