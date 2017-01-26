Trump administration pulls back on HealthCare.gov ads

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity Pause

0:28 Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

2:04 Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

1:09 NASA Apollo 1 tragedy: 50 years later

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination