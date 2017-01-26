Have a Hatchimal that won’t hatch? There’s a lawsuit for that.

Her daughter’s Hatchimal didn’t hatch, and now a California woman has filed a class action lawsuit against the toy’s parent company.
Hatchimals were one of the most popular toys of the 2016 holiday season. But some users were unable to get their toys to “hatch,” as promised, according to a class action lawsuit filed Jan. 19 against Spin Master — the toy’s parent company — in the Eastern District of California.
The lawsuit alleges Spin Master engaged in false advertising and unfair business practices and asks for damages, interest on those damages and attorneys’ fees.
“In the race to manufacture products for the consuming public, the importance of corporate responsibility should never fail or falter in the name of unmitigated profit. When we purchase an iPhone, we expect it to make a phone call. When we purchase a yo-yo, we expect it to come back up,” the lawsuit claims.
“Unfortunately, this Christmas season, millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed with coal in their stockings, in the form of a bait-and-switch marketing scheme perpetrated by Spin Master.”
The lawsuit includes negative comments from Amazon.com from users who had poor experiences with Hatchimals.
There is a note on the Hatchimals website, offering help to those whose toys have not hatched.
“We have had more than a million successful hatches since we first launched Hatchimals on October 7th and we are still hard at work making sure that everyone has a magical hatching experience. We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers,” it reads.
Spin Master general counsel Christopher Harris told CNBC that “the allegations from the class action lawyer are simply inaccurate and not based on actual facts.”
Comments